“It’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go” - Mohamed Salah opens up on his Liverpool target before departing Anfield 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wants to win one more Premier League title before he leaves the club. The Egyptian star is in the final months of his deal with the Merseyside club amid an impasse in negotiations to extend his contract.

Salah was part of the team that ended the Reds' 30-year wait to lift the league title in the 2019-20 season. The Egyptian star hopes he can help the side claim another title, making them the English team with the most top-flight titles.

Speaking about his target in the program ahead of his side's clash with Ipswich, Salah said via This is Anfield:

“I don’t know. I just always try to give my best whatever, if I win trophies or not, but my motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League. So I still believe the team needs a trophy because almost half of the team that had been here when we won it has left."

The Egyptian star concluded, saying:

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Ali, Joe and Robbo, so it’s five or six players still left [from 2019/20]. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go. I think we need another one. We won almost everything, but we won it only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for a reported € 42 million fee from AS Roma. He has become the third-highest goalscorer in the Merseyside club's history and has helped them win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

“Since we’ve got now two good options in my opinion, you indeed see that we are managing loads and rotate in that position quite a bit” - Liverpool manager is glad to have two options at left-back

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed his pleasure at having two top-quality options in Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Dutch manager has rotated between the pair throughout the season, and they have impressed when called upon.

The Reds sit atop the Premier League and UEFA Champions League table after their impressive start to life under the Dutch manager and his team selections.

Speaking about his selection options at left-back before his side's game with Ipswich today, Slot stated via This is Anfield:

“Since we’ve got now two good options in my opinion, you indeed see that we are managing loads and rotate in that position quite a bit.”

Liverpool has been brilliant under Arne Slot this season, losing just two matches. The Merseyside outfit has a six-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

