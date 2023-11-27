“It’s never ever been this hard” - Roberto Firmino pens emotional note after death of father, ex-Liverpool teammates react 

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino took to social media to pay tribute to his father, who passed away last week. His former Anfield teammates also reacted to the post.

Firmino's father, Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, was visiting the former Liverpool forward in Dubai when he suddenly passed away. Aged 62, he suffered a heart attack in the early hours of 18 Nov. (Saturday).

The Al-Ahli forward penned an emotional note to his father on Instagram. In the post, Firmino also uploaded a series of pictures of his father.

He wrote:

"Father, just like you, speaking in public has never been my forte. I've always struggled to put into words my feelings, but it's NEVER, EVER been this hard."

"In the midst of so much pain, that I have never felt before in my life, I thank God for the privilege of having you rested in my arms, seeing your last breath took a piece of me, but it didn't take away everything we lived together and not my faith and that it gives me the strength to carry on After your death, the Holy Spirit brought me back to memory all our beautiful moments since my childhood and how proud of you, Varão, you were such a good person, loved by everyone, a fighter..."

"One of the greatest joys the Lord has given me without a doubt was his baptism and so father I carry on because I know soon we will be together."

"You were proud to wear my shirts, but I was proud to have a father who cheered for me so much. Thank you Father. Everything I am and everything I have is because of you. I pray that God will empower me to honor his name, love and care until the day he calls me too. I love you pole!"

Firmino's former Liverpool teammates, such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and others, reacted to the post and showed their support for the 32-year-old.

Comments on Firmino's Instagram post

Firmino left Liverpool this summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a free transfer. The Brazilian attacker spent eight years at the Merseyside club, and his father was a regular attendee of his games.

Joining Liverpool in 2015 from TSG Hoffenheim, Firmino bagged 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 appearances for the Reds.

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino's boyhood club pays tribute to his late father

After Roberto Firmino's father, Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, who was also known as 'Papa Firmino' by Liverpool fans, passed away, he took to social media and made the announcement.

As the saddening news was released, tributes poured in for the Brazilian. The Al-Ahli forward's boyhood club in Brazil, Clube de Regatas Brasil, also paid tribute to Jose Firmino on Instagram.

They wrote (via The Mirror):

"The Clube de Regatas Brasil deeply regrets the death of Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, father of Roberto Firmino, who left us this weekend.

"He's always been a big Galo de Campina fan and was very proud of his son being unveiled in football with the whirlpool shirt. Rest in peace, Jose Roberto."

The Brazilian forward also had a whole section dedicated to his father in his book 'Si Señor - My Liverpool Years'.