“It’s not new to them” - Gary Neville explains why 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Manchester United after they wrap up Matheus Cunha deal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has supported the club's pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, and recent reports have suggested that they are closing in on Mbeumo as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville insisted that his former club need players who can come in and hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

"They need players who are going to come in and hit the ground running. United has become a very difficult place for new signings to operate in recent years. Cunha and Mbeumo have Premier League experience, they’ve got plenty of games under their belts, it’s not new to them," said Neville (via Metro).

He continued:

"They’re the right type as well because when I watch the United wide players under Ruben Amorim, they have to get from box-to-box quickly and travel with and without the ball quickly. Cunha and Mbeumo both do that. The players who are going to leave United are more jinkers and play in smaller spaces."

He concluded:

"Amorim likes having those two players behind the striker and if those two are Cunha and Mbeumo then United will at least be able to travel quickly because they can both run and they’re both direct. It’s important that Manchester United have that. They need players in those positions because it looks like Rashford, Sancho, Antony and Garnacho are going to leave."

Mbeumo is under contract with Brentford until 2026.

Will Bruno Fernandes stay at Manchester United beyond the summer?

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes was reportedly heavily courted by Al-Hilal in recent days. However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the Portuguese has turned down a lucrative offer from the Middle East.

Speaking on the matter, Gary Neville added that Bruno Fernandes' decision will be a big boost to the Red Devils.

"The money on the table was big so there was an element where you couldn’t say it was a bad deal. But on the other hand he’s been Manchester United’s star player, their only player really, over the past five or six years," said Neville.

He continued:

"So him staying will make a difference. I don’t think anyone has doubted his commitment to Manchester United, he plays every single week and rarely misses a game and he’s so consistent."

He concluded:

"The fact he wants to stay and go through this with United is significant. It would’ve been easy for him to say I’m done and I’m leaving. To turn that money down when United are at their lowest ebb says a lot about him as a person and a character."

Bruno Fernandes registered 19 goals and 20 assists from 57 games across competitions for Manchester United in the recently concluded season.

