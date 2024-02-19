“It’s not a new thing” - Graeme Souness delivers worrying verdict on ‘clumsy’ Manchester United star

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has lambasted Manchester United midfielder Casemiron for his 'clumsy' style of play.

The Brazilian was taken of at half-time of United's 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town at the weekend after he had received a yellow for a foul on Amari'i Bell. That was followed by a lunge at Ross Barkley, which went unpunished.

Manager Erik ten Hag termed the yellow for the first foul as too soft, explaining (via Mirror):

"Even when he is not touching opponents he gets booked. Often the first moment of the game.

"I think it’s crazy, and it was so unfair that first booking. That second could have been, so that’s why I took him off. He touches an opponent, and he gets booked."

Sutton, though, said on talkSPORT that Casemiro tends to play in a way that draws fouls (via Mirror):

"This is not new. It's how he played at Real Madrid. He was famous for professional fouls, stopping breakaways, committing a foul, maybe taking a card for the cause because of a threatening situation. That was his career at Real Madrid. He's a steady player.

He added:

"He doesn't put it about. You can get booked for lots of things, but he doesn't put it about. He gives fouls away. He sees danger, sometimes a bit clumsy, slowing down.

"The biggest problem he had yesterday, which is part of the professional game. It's not a new thing, the biggest danger of him getting a second yellow card, a red card was the way the Luton players go after the referee."

Coming to the game itself, a Rasmus Hojlund brace inside seven minutes was enough to give United a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road despite Luton pulling one back through Carlton Morris in the 14th minute.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United remain sixth in the standings after their latest win at Luton. With 44 points from 25 games, they trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot by five points.

The Red Devils will next be at home to Fulham on Saturday (February 24). Despite losing a whopping 14 times this season - including nine in the league - United are unbeaten in seven games across competitions in 2024, winning six.

They have won their last four league games, including the last two on the road, as they seek to break into the top-four and qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United finished last in their group this season to bow out of Europe.