“It’s nice to be back home” - Cristiano Ronaldo joins teammates in Portugal camp ahead of Euro qualifiers 

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted to be back in Portugal for his team's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Selecao das Quinas will take on Slovakia on September 8 and Luxembourg three days later.

The 38-year-old has been expectedly named in the Portugal squad by manager Roberto Martinez. The Spaniard explained that it was an easy decision for him to include the 200-capped Ronaldo in his squad for the upcoming games.

The Portugal boss said (as per Khel Now):

“A player with 200 appearances, that’s something unique,” Roberto Martinez said. "I can tell you I’m very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team."

Ronaldo has put out a post on Instagram saying that he's fully motivated to help his team win the next two qualifying games. He posted (as translated from Portuguese):

"It's nice to be back home! Maximum motivation and total focus to face these next 2 games on our road to Euro2024!"

Ronaldo has been in sizzling form for his club side this season. After scoring six times in as many games in Al-Nassr's triumphant Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, he has also sizzled in the Saudi Pro League. In four games, he has a rich haul of six goals and four assists.

With a couple of assists in the Saudi Pro Leage clash against Al Hazem, Ronaldo has assisted in four consecutive games for the first time in his illustrious career.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Portugal in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted five times in four games.

The Portugal captain starred with braces in the opening two games - 4-0 against Liechtenstein and 6-0 against Luxembourg. After drawing a blank in the 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ronaldo marked his record-extending 200th international appearance by scoring the loan goal in the 1-0 win against Iceland.

Ronaldo is already the record scorer in men's international football - with 123 goals. He also holds the record of most international appearances by a male player.