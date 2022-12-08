"It's nice" - Harry Maguire reveals message from Erik ten Hag ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final with England

England defender Harry Maguire has revealed he received messages from Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire has been rock-solid at the back for the Three Lions during the tournament in Qatar. He recently revealed that the Red Devils and Ten Hag sent him well wishes and congratulatory messages for his performances during the tournament.

Speaking to The Times ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash against France on December 10, the Manchester United captain said:

"While I am away, they [Manchester United] want me to focus fully on England, But I have had a couple of nice texts from them saying how well I've performed and congratulations on reaching the quarter-finals. It's nice."

Maguire further added that he is sure members of his club will be keeping an eye on the FIFA World Cup. He added that Dutch coach Ten Hag will be supporting the Netherlands to emerge triumphant. The Oranje will face Argentina in the quarter-finals on December 9.

"I am sure they'll be watching the games but Erik [ten Hag] will be supporting the Oranje army. It is good to feel the support of them."

The Three Lions booked their berth in the last eight with a 3-0 win against Senegal in the Round of 16. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's team.

Maguire and John Stones have formed a solid pairing at the heart of the team's defense, keeping three clean sheets in four games. They will have to be at their best to keep Kylian Mbappe and Co. at bay in the last eight.

Will England defender Harry Maguire earn his place back for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United after the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

While Harry Maguire has been inspiring for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his performances for Manchester United earlier this season drew criticism.

Erik ten Hag has preferred Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his team's central defenders. Maguire, however, is not too worried about the critics, as he said:

"I don't read too much if I'm being honest. You pick up bits and bobs and maybe my family read things more than me. I tell them to stay off (social media), but maybe they don't because it's a habit for most people these days."

He further added:

"So, where I'm at at the moment, the next stage of my career I want to start winning trophies. The last year has been difficult, and I haven't played as well as I've done in the previous five years at the top level."

