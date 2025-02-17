“It’s not nice. It’s disrespect” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes feelings clear about Jude Bellingham’s behaviour that led to Real Madrid red card

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened up on Jude Bellingham's red card during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna over the weekend. Los Blancos went ahead in the game at El Sadar on Saturday through a 15th-minute Kylian Mbappe strike.

However, disaster struck in the 39th minute after referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero showed Bellingham a straight red for something he said to the match official. The home side eventually secured a point against 10-men Real Madrid, thanks to Ante Budimir's 58th-minute penalty.

The Englishman has since insisted that the how incident was a misunderstanding. However, Flick is hardly impressed. Speaking to the press, as cited by Eurosport, the Barcelona manager pointed out that Bellingham's behavior was disrespectful.

"It’s not nice. It’s disrespect. For me, it’s like that. But I don’t have to decide. It’s not up to me to decide the situation. This is what I always say to my players. Why do you waste your energy to speak or discuss with the referee about a decision he made?" said Flick.

He continued:

"There is a player, who is the captain, who has the right to argue with the referee. I don't like the behavior I saw. It's a weakness when you get a red card."

Real Madrid remain at the top of the table after 24 games but the Catalans are now just three points behind, with a game in hand. Barcelona can go back to the top with a win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17, thanks to their superior goal difference.

How many goals have Barcelona and Real Madrid scored this season?

Carlo Ancelotti

Barcelona and Real Madrid both have an enviable attack at their disposal. Los Blancos roped in Kylian Mbappe last summer while their frontline also boasts Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have managed 98 goals from 40 games this season across competitions, and let in 46. Despite their well-documented injury woes at the back, Real Madrid have won 27 and lost seven so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have unearthed a blistering attacking trident this season. Robert Lewandowski, Raphiha, and Lamine Yamal have blown the opposition away, drawing comparisons to the fabled MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

The Catalans have been very impressive under Hansi Flick this campaign, registering 26 wins and six defeats in 36 games. They have scored a whopping 113 goals so far while conceding just 41 times.

