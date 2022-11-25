“It’s a very nice one” – Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi banner pictured behind him after scoring historic FIFA World Cup goal against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his goal for Portugal in their opening clash of the FIFA World Cup against Ghana in front of a Lionel Messi banner.

The 37-year-old free agent has had a week of unprecedented drama following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he slammed Manchester United.

It led to the club making the decision to terminate his contract, which has made Ronaldo the only free agent currently at the FIFA World Cup.

However, that did not stop him from recording history in his first game in Qatar, with the forward becoming the first male player to score in five World Cups.

Notably, Lionel Messi has played in five World Cups but has only scored in four, while the former record was held by Pele, who also scored in four.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the record-breaking goal in style, performing his trademark SIUUU celebration in front of a Messi banner.

The Portugal captain was captured in mid-flight, with many recognizing the image in the background.

Piers Morgan, who set up the bombshell interview last week, tweeted the picture:

The 37-year-old forward responded to the image (via Patrick Berger), saying:

“I already saw it. It’s a very nice one!”

He had a number of chances to add another goal to his tally, but Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi performed remarkably to keep the forward out.

Ronaldo will hope he can continue to perform, as Portugal hope to exceed expectations and go all the way to the finals in this FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amidst FIFA World Cup games

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has backed Messi to come back with a bang, following Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview (via Pulse), the former Nigeria international said:

"The result doesn't change my prediction, definitely not. I still think they will go all the way. I'm a big Messi fan so I hope he can still go all the way."

Mikel Obi also shared his open admiration for Lionel Messi, calling him the greatest player ever, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"There is still hope [for Argentina]. I mean the greatest player ever in my opinion, I still think he's going to do it."

