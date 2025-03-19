“It’s nice to see him play” - Barcelona star Ferran Torres tips surprise teammate for 2025 Ballon d’Or amid stellar form

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has tipped teammate Pedri as a serious contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or if the club maintain their form for the remainder of the season. Pedri has been a lynchpin for Hansi Flick’s side this season, featuring in every eligible game for the Catalan club.

Ad

His impact is underscored by his defensive contributions. He leads the way for ball recoveries (166) in LaLiga this season. This highlights his exceptional work rate and influence in midfield.

Apart from that, he also won the Player of the Match award in both legs of Barcelona’s Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Benfica.

In an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ferran Torres was asked about Pedri’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or amid the midfielder’s spectacular run of form for Barca and the Spanish national team.

Ad

Trending

"Words are unnecessary in the end, because when you see him on the pitch, all you can do is enjoy it, because it's a joy to watch him play. And if we continue on this streak and momentum, I think he'll be a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or," Ferran Torres said.

Pedri joined Barcelona from UD Las Palmas in 2019. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists for La Blaugrana this term in 42 appearances across competitions.

Ad

''We just can't change or do anything'' – Ferran Torres on new rescheduled date for Barcelona vs Osasuna clash

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have confirmed a new date for the postponed league game between Barcelona and Osasuna. The match, initially scheduled for March 8, was postponed following the death of Barcelona’s first team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

Ad

The rescheduled date for the fixture is March 27, right after the ongoing international break. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Ferran Torres said there was nothing they could do now and needed to prepare for the fixture.

"Well, in the end, as you said before, we're soldiers," Torres said. "No matter how much we complain, there are times when we just can't change or do anything. Whatever the case, we have to recover, rest, and be ready for every game," he added.

Ad

Pedri, meanwhile, expressed his displeasure about the date chosen for the fixture, labeling the decision "strange". He told RAC1 (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The truth is that it’s a bit strange that they put us on the match against Osasuna on March 27. I didn’t know that they would put the game on that day. I don’t understand it much because Madrid already complained that they played with less than 72 hours of rest.

Ad

“Well, I think LaLiga didn’t have many dates to put it on, but well, not having these two players [Araujo and Raphinha] I think it hurts us a bit. Let’s see what happens.”

Barcelona are currently sitting at the top of the LaLiga table with 60 points after 27 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback