"It’s nice to still put some targets on yourself" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate comments on Al Nassr star's aim to score 1000 goals

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to score 1000 goals. He believes that the Al Nassr star is in the right league to get as many goals as he wants under his belt.

Speaking to GOAL, Kuszczak stated that Ronaldo still looks fit at 39 but faces the difficult task of scoring goals to reach his target. He believes that the forward can play at the top level for another three years.

Kuszczak said:

"It’s all possible. It’s a lot of goals to score. It’s nice to still put some targets on yourself. With him, I know him, if that target is hit then he will set another target. We can call him one of the best players in the world - the Champions Leagues, the national team cups and goals. It’s possible, why not? He looks fit. He is 39 now. It’s possible. The league he plays in makes it possible. It’s a difficult one because he if he plays for another three years, he is going to need a lot of goals per season."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 917 goals so far for club and country. He has 17 goals for Al Nassr this season in just 21 matches, while assisting 3 times.

Cristiano Ronaldo not sure if he can reach 1000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he is unsure if he can reach his target of 1000 goals. He claimed that his retirement is close, and things could change soon, depending on how his legs are going.

Speaking to the media after winning the Quinas de Platina trophy, he said vis ESPN:

"I now face my life living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore. I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900. It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in fresh contract talks with Al Nassr as he is in the final months of his current deal. He has confirmed that his plans are to remain at the Saudi Pro League side until he calls it time on his career.

