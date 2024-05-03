“It’s a non-story” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on touchline row with Mohamed Salah during West Ham clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside the controversy surrounding his touchline argument with Mohamed Salah during the Reds' Premier League draw with West Ham United. The Reds manager claimed it was a 'non-story' and the duo have settled the issue.

Speaking to the media ahead of their match against Tottenham Hotspur, the German tactician suggested that Salah naturally wanted to start. He said:

"We are absolutely fine with it. It's a non-story. But in general, the best situation is everyone is in the best place, we win games and score loads of goals and then incidents like that do no happen. Mo to start? Three games to go and I change my habits completely? You want the whole line-up?"

When quizzed if Salah will also be leaving the club at the end of the season, Klopp added:

"You have to get used to it not being my subject. He is incredible but I should not speak about that, other people will decide that. I am the wrong person to talk about this. I just try to help the basis for the future of the club. These decision are for others."

Earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool this summer. He will be taking a break from football but has already been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund in 2025.

Liverpool urged to sell Mohamed Salah by pundit

Liverpool have been urged to sell Mohamed Salah this summer by football pundit Simon Jordon, who claimed it was their last chance to fetch good money for the Egyptian. He was on talkSPORT when he said:

"Unless L'pool gonna get him to sign a new contract, which has to be a prerequisite of allowing him to stay, or aren't wanting him to stay, they're potentially handing over a lot of money and L'pool don't run their club that way. So I don't see them being in a situation where Salah walks out the door in a year's time, but and I don't see Salah signing a longer-term contract with L'pool because I think there's a huge opportunity for him in Saudi."

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Salah this summer, but journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Liverpool are not interested in selling.