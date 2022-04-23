“It’s none of my business” – Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reacts to Manchester United appointing Erik ten Hag as manager

Liverpool legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard claimed that Manchester United’s appointment of Erik ten Hag was none of his business.

Manchester United ended a long period of speculation when they announced their new full-time manager in the form of Ten Hag.

The club has come under severe scrutiny and are struggling to end a disastrous season on a high. The Red Devils are highly unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and are expected to make multiple new signings in the summer.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are currently 15th in the EPL and will, in all probability, avoid relegation. Speaking at a press conference, Gerrard said that Manchester United’s announcement was none of his business:

"Well, Manchester United is a very big football club. Obviously, the project he's got there, where they are at the moment, their current form, of course, it's going to be huge. But it's none of my business and I've got my hands full here with the project and the challenge here, I'm very excited about that.”

He added:

“So yeah, obviously there's a lot of football to be played before he comes in the door. He's a fantastic manager, fantastic CV, obviously been very successful at Ajax. I like the style, I've followed him for many years, I've seen him do really well in European competition as well. Obviously, it's a very positive appointment from their point of view. But no one in Manchester will care what I say about Manchester United, as you know."

Manchester United hoping to bring about quick transformation under Erik ten Hag

There is little doubt that the job at hand for Erik ten Hag is a long-term one. But there are multiple reasons why fans will be optimistic of comparatively quicker results.

There is no lack of funds for the club and it is expected to spend a lot of them in the coming window. The expected change in the transfer policy also means that instead of high-profile players, youngsters expected to develop into world-beaters will be signed.

This will not only allow the overall culture to change, but will also enable Erik ten Hag to bring in the right signings that can fit in with his overall philosophy.

The biggest issue that has hurt the club in recent years is the plethora of high-profile signings that were made without keeping in mind a particular footballing philosophy.

That was something even Ralf Rangnick was not happy about. The German claimed that as many as 10 players might be signed in the coming window to bring about a rebuild.

The coming time is expected to be highly exciting, although fans will still be chafed by the years that have been wasted since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

