"It’s about normal behavior" - Erik ten Hag rejects claims that he's too strict after falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag dismissed suggestions that he was too strict after publicly falling out with former club forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. The latter completed his temporary move away from Old Trafford recently, returning to Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan.

Talking to the media ahead of Manchester United's crucial Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag stressed on the importance of having players who put the club over personal interests.

He also claimed that players need to behave just 'normally', downplaying claims that he was a stern disciplinarian. He said in a pre-match press conference (via The Guardian):

“If you want to perform you need hungry players. You need players with personalities and who are hungry to fight for the badge and fight for this club. And they need to do this in a team. It’s not about discipline. It’s about normal behavior. That is what you can expect from a top professional.”

Eight points separate Tottenham and United as they prepare for a weekend showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14. While the former are fifth with 39 points after 20 games, Ten Hag's side are a lowly ninth with 31 points.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defends himself and the players for sub-par 2023/24 season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also addressed the club's woeful form this season which has seen them gradually drift away from a top-four spot. They were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after finishing bottom of their group.

The Dutch tactician pointed to the multiple injury issues his team have faced this term while claiming that he expected a downward spiral this term after the highs of last season. He said:

“I am managing a project here and I know when you get setbacks like the injuries we had, no team can handle so many injuries and you will drop off a level. We made some choices in the summer, for the future, but we know we have to perform and we want to do it at short notice, so as quick as possible and I know we don’t have time.

“The choices we made, we signed talent – and talent needs time, like the development, now you see the progress of [Alejandro] Garnacho, of Kobbie Mainoo, and for instance Rasmus Højlund, he needs time, but at the same moment we don’t have time. I knew this could happen. You need time to get the progress in, so for me it’s not difficult. I see it very rational that this is how a process could go.”

Manchester United are 14 points off top-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table and nine points off fourth-placed Arsenal.