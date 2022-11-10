"It’s normal to discuss" - Mikel Arteta yet to decide future of Arsenal youngster amid loan interest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is yet to decide on the future of winger Marquinhos, who could be sent out on loan in January, as per Caught Offside.

Marquinhos, 19, joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in the summer for €3.5 million.

He made his debut in a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League on 8 September, scoring the opener in the victory over the Swiss side.

The Brazilian attacker has made five appearances across competitions for Arsenal's senior side, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Marquinhos only made his senior-team debut for Sao Paulo last year at 18.

He made 42 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

The Brazilian teenager was part of the squad that won the Compeonato Paulista in 2021.

He has also caught the eye for the Gunners' U21s, scoring four goals and contributing two assists in five games.

Arteta has been impressed with the winger, who also appeared in the side's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on 9 November.

However, the Spanish coach has yet to decide whether to send Marquinhos out on loan in January for more game time.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told the source above:

“With regards to a possible loan in January, Arsenal have not decided on Marquinhos yet."

Romano added that the Gunners have been impressed with the Brazilian and his approach in training:

“For sure they’re really happy with Marquinhos and his approach also in training.”

DailyAFC @DailyAFC #afc Congratulations to Marquinhos who received his first call up to the Brazil U-20 national team! Congratulations to Marquinhos who received his first call up to the Brazil U-20 national team! 🔥 #afc https://t.co/a5ILAfbHdz

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is worried about Bukayo Saka whenever he hits the ground

Saka was fouled 56 times last season

Saka, 21, has been in superb form for Arsenal, bagging five goals and six assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

The Gunners winger is set to be named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Saka finds himself constantly targeted by defenders who can't handle his speed and talent on the ball.

He has drawn 17 fouls so far this season in the Premier League.

afcstuff @afcstuff Bukayo Saka: “I wasn’t complaining [to the referee when I was coming off] but I wanted to let him know that that’s my game, I’m going to run at players & sometimes I need more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me. That’s all I was letting him know.” #afc Bukayo Saka: “I wasn’t complaining [to the referee when I was coming off] but I wanted to let him know that that’s my game, I’m going to run at players & sometimes I need more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me. That’s all I was letting him know.” #afc https://t.co/4JHe5qjvHk

Wright has admitted that he gets worried whenever Saka falls to the deck after a challenge.

He said (via Football365):

"We’ve got to talk about Bukayo Saka. People will say, ‘oh they’re just trying to protect him’. The man is getting kicked to bits man."

Wright continued,

“It’s horrible. I’m nervous when he’s playing. You know when you have your best player in the team and when it goes down you’re worried. I’m literally like that every time. It’s a worry.

Wright added that just one yellow card has been brandished for a player who has fouled the Gunners winger this season:

“There has only been one booking for the challenges there have been on Saka this season. Just one!”

Poll : 0 votes