"It's normal that I'm playing better" - Vinicius Jr claims he's working to reach his 'best version' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has stated that he's working hard to reach the "best version" of himself.

Vinicius was in action on Wednesday (April 12), when he helped Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 at home in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. While Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio were on the scoresheet for Los Blancos, the Brazilian winger played a key role in both goals.

The 22-year-old's rebound allowed Benzema a simple tap-in. He then played a square pass to Asensio on the edge of the box, leading to the Spaniard’s goal.

Speaking after the match, Vinicius stated that his improvement over the last two seasons has been part of a natural progression. He said (via Cadena SER):

"Arriving at the biggest club in the world at 18 is very difficult. From the age 18 to 21, I have been doing the right things, working at home and at the club. And now I am 22, [I’ve played] more than 200 games, I am naturally more mature."

The Real Madrid winger added:

"I miss less, it’s normal I play better now, I still miss, but I miss a lot less and that’s because of my age. I keep learning every day from the players around me, I'm still working to reach my best version that is yet to come."

"The guy delivers" - Thierry Henry on Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has hailed Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as the best left-winger in the world.

Henry was impressed with the Brazilian's performance against Chelsea. He called him the best left winger in the world and said (via CBS Sports):

“Yes [Vinicius is the best left winger in the world]. At the moment, yes. In the last two years, he has been solid. Do you know why I would give him being ahead of others? Where he is coming from. From an unwanted guy in a dressing room to a guy that gets kicked around every time he plays the game. Getting booed by the fans. Abused in pre-season. Again, the guy delivers.”

He added:

“They try to kick him. They wanted him out of the dressing room. He delivers. Now, it looks a tiny bit like his team, although Benzema would have a word to say about that, but the two of them are brilliant.”

The Brazil international has been excellent for Los Blancos this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 45 games across competitions.

