"It's normal for me" - Cristiano Ronaldo suggests he warrants 'unique' contract due to his stature in world football

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid player in the history of football when he signed with the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo will reportedly earn around €200 million per year.

After his official unveiling by Al-Nassr, Ronaldo addressed his lucrative contract. The 37-year-old said:

"This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It's normal for me."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is hands down one of the greatest players ever to grace the game. His achievements in European football are unmatched.

Ronaldo represented Sporting CP, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus during his time in Europe. He has scored 701 club goals and won five UEFA Champions League trophies. Ronaldo is also the record winner of the competition.

The move to Al-Nassr marks the first time in his career that Ronaldo will play in a non-European league. He stated that he wishes to help the growth of the game in Saudi Arabia.

Rio Ferdinand supported Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand criticized reports in the media which called the Portuguese forward's move to Al-Nassr a "disgrace." The former central defender said on the Vibe with Five podcast (via Mirror):

"It was great to see David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, it was great to see them go to America. What a way to finish their careers, getting great money, going to a league that’s not as competitive, let them go, they’ve deserved that, they’ve earned the right."

He added:

"That’s all I saw in the media. But because it’s Saudi Arabia it’s sad, it’s a disgrace. Let a man go and live, let a man go and enjoy it. It’s a new adventure he’s taking his family to experience a new culture. Let’s let them go to the States and have a swansong year and just toss it off. It stinks we’re not hearing this type of talk. It’s out of order."

Ferdinand continued:

"Every other player that’s gone to a less competitive league to end their career has been told you’ve earned the right. No man on the planet would have earned the right more than this guy."

