“It's normal for them to speak badly” - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe speaks up about turnaround in form and criticism he faces with La Liga giants 

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that it is normal for fans and pundits to talk bad things about him after his drop in form at Real Madrid. He believes that things are changing as he is regaining his confidence on the pitch.

Speaking to the media, Mbappe admitted that he was not taking the criticism personally and was focused on his work on the pitch. He added that his performances can change the narrative (via MadridUniversal):

“It has been a month and a half of good moments. I try to help the team in every way I can. I have total confidence in myself, in my teammates, and in the Madrid supporters for tomorrow. I am very calm.

Trending

"When you are a player like me, with all the expectations people had of me, it is normal for them to speak badly. But for me, it is not personal. When you play well, people speak well of you; when you don’t, they speak badly. I can change the situation, and I have changed it, and I am happy to help my teammates.

“I am a player who always wants to do more for the team. When you perform badly, it impacts you. I knew that this moment could happen. In the end, it was a good moment, because after the match, my mentality changed. I can show that I have quality and that I am a player for Real Madrid.”

Kylian Mbappe has scored 12 goals in 18 LaLiga matches this season while assisting twice. The Real Madrid star has another two goals to his name in the UEFA Champions League and three more in other competitions – one each in Copa del Rey, Spanish Supercopa and UEFA Super Cup.

"Anxiety is the great enemy of the footballer" - When former coach claimed Kylian Mbappe needs to control his anxiety at Real Madrid

Former Real player and coach Jorge Valdano spoke about Kylian Mbappe earlier this season and claimed that the Frenchman was suffering from anxiety. He added that the striker was playing outside his comfort zone for the first time. He told Suddeutsche Zeitung via GOAL:

“It’s a question of adaptation. Mbappe left his country, France, for the first time and that took him sociologically out of his comfort zone. This may have led to a process of anxiety, and anxiety is the great enemy of the footballer."

He added that football is culturally more important in Spain than France and the pressure from fans would be enormous for the striker.

Real Madrid take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday (January 22) in the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback