"It’s nothing to worry about" - Gabby Agbonlahor defends Liverpool star's recent form

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is only going through a 'rough patch'.

The former England international has claimed that there is 'nothing to worry about' regarding the dip in form of the Egyptian King.

Mohamed Salah has experienced a significant slump in form in recent weeks, having only scored once from open play in his last 10 appearances for the Reds.

However, Agbonlahor has insisted that the Egyptian is feeling a heartbreak following Egypt's defeats in the Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup play-off.

On both occasions, Salah's country lost out to his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane's Senegal side.

Agbonlahor has insisted that players are allowed to 'have a little rough patch' but there is no reason to worry about Salah's form.

When quizzed on whether Liverpool should be concerned about Salah's form, Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“I don’t, to be honest. Any player that’s been through an Africa Cup of Nations final defeat and a World Cup play-off defeat is going to be affected."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger. The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it." Mo Salah on Sunday:“The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger. The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it." #awlive [sky] Mo Salah on Sunday:“The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger. The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/gOhyOuFDlK

“Mo Salah, ok, he hasn’t scored in open play for a while, but look at his goal tally – he’s already scored over 20 this season. Players are allowed to have a little rough patch."

The former Aston Villa forward has also claimed that Salah could have 'scored loads of goals' against Benfica if he were 'a little bit more clinical with his finishing'.

The 35-year-old has also insisted that Liverpool have players who can 'step up' if Salah is 'not scoring'.

Agbonlahor has stated that 'Diaz or Jota or Mane' can 'share the goals around them' while Salah can find his proficiency back.

He added:

“Against Benfica he could have scored loads of goals he just needs to be a little bit more clinical with his finishing. It’s nothing to worry about for Mo Salah or for Liverpool. That’s where other players can step up so you’re not relying on goals from one person. If Salah’s not scoring, Diaz or Jota or Mane can share the goals around them.”

Liverpool will hope that Mohamed Salah returns to his usual best soon

With Mohamed Salah struggling for goals at the business end of the season, it is definitely a huge worry for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in contention for a quadraple and will hope that their star attacker finds his form soon.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." Mo Salah on his contract:"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." #awlive [sky] Mo Salah on his contract:"I talk to the manager, I know my job very well. I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I am just focusing on the team. That is the most important thing - to win trophies for this club." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/knd9jZCjHf

With 28 goals and 10 assists in 38 outings this season, it is not hard to see what the 29-year-old means for Liverpool.

And, despite his struggles, it is certain that Jurgen Klopp will back the Egyptian to make a difference against Manchester City on Sunday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy