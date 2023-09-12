"It's nuts, yet he's not really getting a look in" – Gary Lineker confused on why Manchester United star does not play often 

England legend Gary Lineker has expressed his confusion about Scott McTominay struggling to get first-team minutes on a regular basis at Manchester United in recent times.

McTominay, 26, made the headlines for his goal-scoring performance in Scotland's 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win against Cyprus on Saturday (September 9). He has been in stellar form in international colors, registering six goals and one assist in five qualifying games.

However, the 40-cap Scotland international is currently considered a benchwarmer at Old Trafford. Since the start of the last season, he has started just 16 of his 41 appearances across all competitions for United.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker shared his thoughts on the 26-year-old's latest game and stated that the Manchester United star would be subject of interest from other clubs soon. He said:

"I notice Scott McTominay playing and getting in the box a lot. He scored again; he scored a couple in the game first time against Cyprus. He's top scorer in qualifying. It's nuts, yet he's not really getting a look in at Manchester United. Someone will go for him surely."

McTominay, who has risen through United's youth academy, has been utilized as a defensive midfielder at his club on most occasions. However, Scotland boss Steve Clarke has made the midfielder one of his best performers by giving him license to break into the box.

With both Antony and Jadon Sancho not currently in Erik ten Hag's plans, either of Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount could be played out wide in some games. As a result, McTominay could find a golden opportunity to start in midfield and impress his gaffer this season.

So far, McTominay has featured in 211 matches for Manchester United.

Manchester United star urged to leave soon

Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson believes that Scott McTominay could still leave Old Trafford, with the likes of West Ham United said to be interested. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"There are a number of clubs who would take Scott McTominay. What were they talking about £35-40 million with West Ham United? If clubs aren't willing to do that, then I am sure he needs to sit down with the manager and say: 'Listen, I have Germany to think of. Any chance I can go out on loan?' He should try to do that."

McTominay, who is in the final two years of his current contract, is currently behind Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Sofyan Amrabat in his club's pecking order. Should he fail to get enough minutes, he could attempt to force his way out in light of West Ham and Fulham's reported interest earlier this summer.

So far this season, McTominay has featured in just seven minutes of action spread across two Premier League games. He was not included in Manchester United's 3-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).