“It’s obvious” – Rangnick admits Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United ‘don’t score enough goals’

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals.

The Portuguese talisman's goals have dried up of late and he still hasn't scored in any format since the turn of the year.

Since his sensational return to Old Trafford last September, Ronaldo has struck 14 goals in 26 games so far this season, including eight in the Premier League.

However, the 37-year-old hasn't found the net in the top-flight since mid-December. His goalless run in all competitions now stands at five games.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored No player has attempted more shots without scoring in the Premier League in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo (11 shots, 0 goals) No player has attempted more shots without scoring in the Premier League in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo (11 shots, 0 goals) 😬 No player has attempted more shots without scoring in the Premier League in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo (11 shots, 0 goals) https://t.co/A6JRgmJqe9

Ronaldo has been guilty of missing many chances during this period, frustrating the fans. Now, the Manchester United boss is seemingly at his wit's end with his wastefulness as well, while maintaining that others around him must step up too.

Speaking at a press-conference ahead of United's clash with Southampton, he said:

"It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. He should score more goals, it's obvious, I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn't score enough goals. But this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players.

"We don't score enough goals," he added. "If you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks. At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game and now it's about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we should deserve."

Marcus Rashford is another player who's struggled to find the net. The winger has struck only four league goals in 14 games since returning from a shoulder injury.

Bruno Fernandes started the season with a hat-trick but has added only four more strikes to his tally since. Jadon Sancho has also been underwhelming since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Elanga have together accounted for only nine league goals between them.

But while Martial joined Sevilla on loan in January, Greenwood has been suspended indefinitely by Manchester United following allegations of sexual assault.

Manchester United's top-4 hopes on the line

After the draw against Burnley in their last outing, Manchester United dropped to sixth in the table. They are currently a staggering 21 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Charlotte Duncker @CharDuncker A familiar tale for Manchester United. Started well, had plenty of chances but confidence went when Rodriquez's goal went in and the tempo dropped. Need to get the conviction and confidence to kill games off or top four's going to be a struggle. A familiar tale for Manchester United. Started well, had plenty of chances but confidence went when Rodriquez's goal went in and the tempo dropped. Need to get the conviction and confidence to kill games off or top four's going to be a struggle.

However, the Red Devils are only a point behind fourth-placed West Ham, over whom they also have a game in hand. United must add a ruthless streak to their game to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee