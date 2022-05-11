"It's more about the occasion" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts the winner of the 'game of the season' between Arsenal and Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Antonio Conte's side to beat Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday.

Spurs are set to host the Gunners at home in the Premier League on Thursday night. The north London derby is likely to have a huge say on this season's top four, with clubs pushing to secure Champions League football.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the table with 66 points from 35 matches and are just one point behind third-placed Chelsea. Tottenham, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings, having earned 62 points from 35 games.

GOAL @goal Arsenal are four points clear of Tottenham with three games to go in the race for the Champions League Arsenal are four points clear of Tottenham with three games to go in the race for the Champions League 📈 https://t.co/KjYzGKzS2G

Conte's side, who held title contenders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, will reduce the gap with the Gunners to one point if they win on Thursday. However, Mikel Arteta and Co go into the game on the back of a four-game winning run.

Despite Arsenal's recent form, Berbatov has backed Tottenham to earn a victory over their north London rivals on Thursday. The former Spurs striker also expressed his delight at the side's performance against Liverpool at the weekend. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I was really happy with Spurs' performance in the 1-1 against Liverpool and I think they're going to beat Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday. Antonio Conte's men played good football at Anfield and it was a good result against a Liverpool team that had been on an extraordinary winning run."

Berbatov expects Thursday's north London derby to be an exciting one, considering the context of the match. The Bulgarian went on to insist that the result of the game will depend on who wants it more than recent form or position in the table. He wrote:

"Now, against Arsenal it's going to be a good game, as it usually is in the derby. I was lucky enough to play and score in these kind of games. It's never about form and the position you are in the Premier League."

"It's more about the occasion, the rivalry and how much you want to win. You can lose six in a row before it but still manage to win a derby. For some fans it's the game of the season."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If Arsenal beat Tottenham on Thursday, they will qualify for next season's Champions League If Arsenal beat Tottenham on Thursday, they will qualify for next season's Champions League 👀 https://t.co/JIaZNzW2cd

A win against Tottenham on Thursday will see Arsenal qualify for next season's Champions League. However, Spurs will be determined to reduce their gap with the Gunners to one point ahead of the final two matches of the campaign.

Who do Arsenal and Tottenham face in their final two matches?

The Gunners will face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in their penultimate match of the season. They will then lock horns with relegation-threatened Everton at the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the campaign.

Tottenham are scheduled to face Burnley at home on 15 May. They will then take on now-relegated Norwich City at Carrow Road in their final match of the season.

It is worth noting that both sides could secure a top-four finish this term, with Chelsea possibly missing out. The Blues, who enjoy a five-point lead over Spurs, face Leeds United, Leicester City and Watford in their final three games.

