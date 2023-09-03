"It's not offside" - Erik ten Hag furious with referees after Manchester United lose 3-1 to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blamed the referees after his team's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3).

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford in the 27th minute, only to see Martin Odegaard restore parity inside 35 seconds. Kai Havertz then had a penalty call overturned in the second half for the Gunners.

However, it looked like Ten Hag's side would run away with all three points after Alejandro Garnacho had netted late in the second half. The youngster's effort, though, was ruled out for offside.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then struck late on in injury time to compound United's misery. A furious Ten Hag said (via UtdPlug) that Garnacho was not offside and that there should have been a penalty for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund:

“It’s not offside. Wrong angle. Penalty on Hojlund. Foul on Evans.”

Manchester United have six points in four games and are 11th in the standings. Arsenal, meanwhile, have 10 points from four games and are two points off leaders Manchester City.

What Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal was a tough pill to swallow for the Red Devils, as it wasn't a fair reflection of how the game panned out. Erik ten Hag, though, has his spirits high as he analysed his team's performance.

Ten Hag appreciated his team's defending and also spoke about Rasmus Hojlund's debut cameo at the Emirates (via Express):

"It was a step forward, and I was happy with the performance, absolutely. We are more compact, good at defending, high and low blocks - everyone was involved. On the ball we were calm."

He added:

"I also see room for improvement. We missed some passes forward, and we could have hurt them more.

"I think Hojlund played very good, but also Anthony Martial - a very good performance. I was very pleased, but I thought Hojlund had a good impact on the game."

United return to action on September 16, following the international break, against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.