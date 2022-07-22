“It’s one of the best things in my life to be a part of this club” – Manchester United superstar pledges future at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has pledged his future to the club stating the honor it is to be part of the Old Trafford side. He admitted that while their aim is always to win trophies, the club means a lot more.

De Gea, 31, is currently United's longest-serving player, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £22.5 million.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay in the side since succeeding club-legend Edwin van der Sar as the Red Devils' No.1 keeper.

De Gea has made 486 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, keeping 165 clean sheets. He has won the club's 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award a joint-record four times with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that when a goalkeeper wins the award, it's a sign that the team has not performed well.

De Gea agrees with that sentiment, although he recognizes the huge achievement it is, saying (via ESPN):

"Yeah, I totally agree. It's good for me, of course, I love to win trophies but I totally agree with what he said. It must be a striker, a midfielder, that's what happens but for sure this season it's going be another player or striker, for sure."

The Spanish shot-stopper is now entering his 12th season with United. He is proud to be part of the side even if he's not winning many trophies at present as he said:

"Winning or not winning, just being in this club means more than winning trophies. Of course, we want to win, we always want to win, but representing this club is bigger than any trophy."

De Gea concluded:

"I'm just thinking about Manchester. It's my home. I feel very good here. It's a privilege, it's an honour to be here in this club. It's one of the best things in my life to be a part of this club."

David de Gea @D_DeGea

Great atmosphere in Melbourne More minutes in the tankGreat atmosphere in Melbourne More minutes in the tank 🔋Great atmosphere in Melbourne 🇦🇺 https://t.co/J1l4HgkryQ

David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United

De Gea looking to have more success

When Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United's new manager at the end of April, questions were asked over the future of David de Gea.

The Spaniard was one of the few positives for the Red Devils last season with some impressive displays in goal for United. However, there was a feeling that the 31-year-old doesn't quite possess the goalkeeping playing style befitting that of what Ten Hag desires.

During pre-season, De Gea has been in fine form and has shown that he can play out from the back.

Cigano 🇵🇹 @RealQuaresma — De Gea , Ball Distribution - Pre Season



— De Gea , Ball Distribution - Pre Season 🎥 — De Gea , Ball Distribution - Pre Seasonhttps://t.co/j08gYSYPD9

The former Atletico Madrid keeper seems keen to remain at Manchester United longer than the current year he has remaining on his contract.

He tells the aforementioned source:

"I would be really happy to be here for as long as they want because I want to be here for more years. I'm really comfortable, really happy and hopefully, before I leave we can win something."

Manchester United have won all three pre-season matches so far and will hope to continue the streak against Aston Villa on July 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far