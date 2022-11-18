“It’s one rule for the rich and one rule for the poor”, “Total hypocrisy” – FIFA slammed for alcohol ban at 2022 World Cup as video shows delegates boozing in Qatar

The 2022 edition of the World Cup, which is set to begin in Qatar on Sunday, is in controversy as the host nation has decided against alcohol sales around stadium premises. However, this didn't stop FIFA delegates from enjoying alcohol and expensive champagne at an official party in April.

Video footage, which showed the delegates and their guests enjoying alcohol, has drawn the ire of fans, who believe that Qatar has segregated rules for rich and poor.

Fans have slammed the decision to ban alcohol at the World Cup, sharing their disdain for the rule that doesn't seem to affect the richer delegates.

herculez gomez @herculezg Budweiser a FIFA sponsor for over 30 years which pays the organization more than $100M per World Cup cycle won’t be allowed to serve you beer in or around the stadiums here in Qatar.



They’ve just learned of this ..



48 hours before opening kick of the tournament. 🫠 Budweiser a FIFA sponsor for over 30 years which pays the organization more than $100M per World Cup cycle won’t be allowed to serve you beer in or around the stadiums here in Qatar. They’ve just learned of this .. 48 hours before opening kick of the tournament. 🫠

Chief reporter Andy Lines (via Mirror) revealed:

"After the draw in April, I watched hundreds of FIFA guests getting stuck into expensive French champagne. England boss Gareth Southgate was among those at the lavish after-draw party which went on into the early hours."

He added:

"I watched drunken delegates get onto the stage to join the band to bellow “ole, ole, ole Qatar, Qatar.” I remember one waitress telling me: “It's expensive French champagne and they are all drinking it like water. They just don’t care.”

Itsyaboi @beer_drinker777 New York Post @nypost World Cup abruptly bans beer with millions of Budweisers already in Qatar trib.al/n5xCVoW World Cup abruptly bans beer with millions of Budweisers already in Qatar trib.al/n5xCVoW https://t.co/AGkmu4mlsq Imagine wasting 10000 dollars on a trip to a world cup game to not get to enjoy a cold beer with the game. Qatar is a wack ass country twitter.com/nypost/status/… Imagine wasting 10000 dollars on a trip to a world cup game to not get to enjoy a cold beer with the game. Qatar is a wack ass country twitter.com/nypost/status/…

An England fan named Neal Weekes also stated:

"They are threatening us with no beer before the games. It’s outrageous. It’s one rule for them and one for us. It’s always the diehard fans who miss out. Total hypocrisy.”

Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said:

“For many fans, whether they don’t drink alcohol or are used to dry stadium policies at home, this is a detail. It won’t change their tournament. But with 48 (hours) to go, we’ve clearly entered a dangerous territory — where ‘assurances’ don’t matter anymore.”

Budweiser set to lose out as Qatar bans alcohol sales ahead of World Cup

The sudden decision to make a u-turn on alcohol sales is likely due to Qatar's conservative roots in Islam.

However, according to Mirror, this will see Budweiser lose out, as the company had reportedly shipped much of its stock to Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

Non-alcoholic beer will be available for fans, according to a FIFA statement (via Mirror):

"There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar's World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans."

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes