"It’s one success after another" - Noel Whelan praises Liverpool recruitment as he feels they have 'another gem' in 25-year-old player

Noel Whelan is impressed by the performances put in by Liverpool left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas when he deputies for Andy Robertson.

Whelan credits the Reds' hierarchy for finding adequate players who are capable of fitting into Jurgen Klopp's system straightaway.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said:

“I’m really impressed by Tsimikas. Wow, he looks another gem and you think, ‘where on earth does Edwards find them, and get them so cheap’? Andy Robertson is the best left-back in the Premier League, for me, but no player can play every game and especially with Liverpool going for four trophies."

The former Leeds United striker added:

“They need top back-up, and they’ve got that now in Tsimikas. He’s excellent at crossing and on the overlap, and has the energy to play in Klopp’s system. He looks a top player who can challenge and push Robertson.”

Kostas Tsimikas arrived at Anfield from Greek side Olympiakos for a fee of around £12 million in the summer of 2020. The 25-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the club.

Tsimikas is currently being used as an understudy for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson. However, the Greece international has still made 19 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, contributing three assists along the way.

Kostas Tsimikas is renowned for his pace and dribbling attributes on the left-hand side and plays a key role in aiding the attack with his crosses.

The 25-year-old full-back recently played the full 90 minutes during the Reds' 2-1 win over Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. However, he missed out on the Carabao Cup final as Klopp opted to start Robertson instead.

"Liverpool is, for me, the best club in the world. Whenever I play, I give absolutely everything. Whenever they give me the chance, I want to be the best player – I think it's the same for all the boys." Kostas Tsimikas:"Liverpool is, for me, the best club in the world. Whenever I play, I give absolutely everything. Whenever they give me the chance, I want to be the best player – I think it's the same for all the boys." #awlive [lfc] Kostas Tsimikas:"Liverpool is, for me, the best club in the world. Whenever I play, I give absolutely everything. Whenever they give me the chance, I want to be the best player – I think it's the same for all the boys." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/TfVi45CiTr

The Reds have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds will now travel to either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the next round.

Liverpool host West Ham United in the Premier League

Following their recent exploits in domestic cup competitions, Liverpool will now return to Premier League action with a home game against West Ham United.

The Reds last played in the Premier League on the 23rd of February against Leeds United. They ended up winning that game by 6-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate to secure all three points to keep the pressure on Manchester City. The defending champions are currently six points clear of the Reds at the top of the table. However, Liverpool do have a game in hand over the Cityzens.

