"It's all about one thing" - Paul Merson makes bold claim about Liverpool's current campaign

Paul Merson has played down Liverpool's 2021-22 campaign so far and has stated that the Premier League remains the most important trophy of the season.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season and have also made it through to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Paul Merson was quoted as saying the following:

"Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games."

Comparing the competitiveness of the Champions League to the Premier League, Paul Merson said:

"I'm glad for Liverpool that they've taken the title race to the final day. To win two cup finals, be in another, and push City all the way, is amazing. It's phenomenal what they've done."

"But at the start of the season it's all about one thing. The Premier League. Thirty-eight games. Home and away. To be the best in the country. Don't buy into all this hype about the Champions League. That's just about egos.

"You could lose more games in that than you do all season in the Premier League and still win it! City can be so proud of themselves if they win another championship."

Liverpool need a favor from Aston Villa on the final day of the season

Liverpool will need some help from Aston Villa if they want any chance of winning their 20th league title. Aston Villa travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on the final day of the season.

The Reds, on the other hand, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the same day (May 22).

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point behind Manchester City in the league standings. The Reds will be hoping that Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side can cause an upset and snatch a few points off Pep Guardiola's side.

If Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Manchester City have no other choice but to beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Even a draw against Villa would see the Merseyside club win the Premier League.

However, if the Reds fail to beat Wolves, they will automatically hand the title to Manchester City regardless of their result against Aston Villa. Even a draw is not sufficient as City have a much better goal difference.

