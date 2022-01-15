"It’s one of the things that worries me most" - Ralf Rangnick opens up about one of the 'biggest issues' at Manchester United

Manchester United’s interim coach, Ralf Rangnick, has drawn attention to a worrying tactical issue with the team. The German tactician is 'worried' by the Red Devils' inability to hold onto possession during transitions and how exposed it leaves them afterwards.

Speaking in his press conference before the side faced Aston Villa, the German admitted his concern, saying:

"One of the biggest issues we have is that we lose too many balls in transition when we are in possession. It’s one of the things that worries me most, to be honest.

"We had quite a few situations where we had three-v-three against Villa in the cup game and against Wolves where we just had to make the right decision, stay calm on the ball, not play the ball too early and it is those moments and areas where we need to improve and get better.

"In total, as I said, the team is more than willing to develop and work hard on those things. Against the ball, we have become better.

"It's not as easy to score goals against us but on the other hand, we need to make sure that when we’re in possession of the ball we don’t have too many giveaways and too many situations where we take the wrong decision, play the ball too early or not concise enough. These are exactly those moments where we need to get better in future."

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Cristiano Ronaldo

Jadon Sancho

Harry Maguire

Phil Jones



Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the availability of Ronaldo, Sancho, Maguire and Jones for Manchester United’s Cristiano RonaldoJadon SanchoHarry MaguirePhil JonesRalf Rangnick has confirmed the availability of Ronaldo, Sancho, Maguire and Jones for Manchester United’s #PL clash against Aston Villa. ✅ Cristiano Ronaldo✅ Jadon Sancho ✅ Harry Maguire ✅ Phil Jones Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the availability of Ronaldo, Sancho, Maguire and Jones for Manchester United’s #PL clash against Aston Villa.

United have failed to find a consistent rhythm under Rangnick, who took over as interim manager in early December. This inconsistency has led the German to switch between 4 formations in his last two games.

The team continues to suffer from an imbalanced midfield and the tactical issues seem to be a result of recruitment shortfalls. Rangnick will hope the team can address the issues in the ongoing transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick needs more time

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Manchester United's disappointing campaign has continued so far, and even though Ralf Rangnick has steadied the club's form, there's still much to be desired. United sit in 7th place, 22 points away from eternal rivals Manchester City, and this comes after four wins in seven games.

Rangnick wants his players to become more fluid with his tactical style, and Cristiano Ronaldo has echoed similar views, calling on fans and pundits give the manager more time. The Portuguese maestro asked Rangnick's doubters to allow the German tactician to implement his ideas at Manchester United.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. "I believe that he's going to do a good job." #MUFC 's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. "I believe that he's going to do a good job."#MUFC's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. 🔴⏰ https://t.co/HEJmUV8OaA

Ronaldo made it clear that he was confident in Rangnick's abilities as well, noting that Manchester United had improved since the German had taken over at the helm of affairs:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job."

Edited by Ashwin