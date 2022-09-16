"It’s been an ongoing issue that he’s had" - Mikel Arteta not happy with Arsenal midfielder's injury issues

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his disappointment at the fitness issues of midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

The Hale End academy graduate is yet to start a single game for the Gunners this season and has made four appearances off the bench. The England international has had just 47 minutes of playing time across four substitute appearances.

The 22-year-old is currently nursing a groin injury and missed the Gunners' last game in the Europa League as they defeated FC Zurich 2-1 on September 8.

Arteta shared his disappointment at the fact that Arsenal have missed their number 10 due to his injury problems this season.

The Gunners boss has insisted that Smith Rowe remains a key part of his plans and needs him back to full fitness. Arteta said during his pre-match press conference ahead of their away clash against Brentford on September 18 (via Football.London):

“It’s been an ongoing issue that he’s had. He’s had some discomfort in the groin area, unfortunately. He hasn’t had any continuity this season and it’s something we are trying to assess and trying to help him as much as possible in any way that we can because we need him fit, we need him available and we need him performing at the best level, because he’s such an important player for us."

He added:

“Unfortunately, for this period and for periods last year, we haven’t had him.”

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. He has suffered with this issue before at RB Leipzig.



Smith Rowe had a fantastic last season for Arsenal despite not being a regular in the starting XI.

The Englishman scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances while also providing two assists in the process.

Arsenal have not really missed the 22-year-old so far this season, with Gabriel Martinelli enjoying a solid run of form on the left flank.

The Brazil international has already scored three Premier League goals in six games so far and has been a menace for opposition defenders.

Emile Smith Rowe remains a crucial part of Arsenal's plans

Emile Smith Rowe is a gifted footballer who is a natural in so many positions across the pitch.

The England international played mostly as a left winger and an attacking midfielder last season. However, is also capable of slotting in on the right flank or even as a number 8.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ Pundit Alan Hutton on Emile Smith Rowe: “I think it’s been a difficult start to the season for him. He’s still a very young player, he came in and he was one of the reasons they did well last season, him and the likes of Saka really set it alight. [via Football Insider] #afc 🗣️ Pundit Alan Hutton on Emile Smith Rowe: “I think it’s been a difficult start to the season for him. He’s still a very young player, he came in and he was one of the reasons they did well last season, him and the likes of Saka really set it alight. [via Football Insider] #afc https://t.co/eyoxFdjQgv

He is still just 22 years of age, which means that he has plenty of room for growth and can become a key player for his boyhood club.

With young and talented players like him at Mikel Arteta's disposal, the future looks bright for Arsenal.

