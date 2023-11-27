"It's an open race" - Paul Ince offers interesting opinion on how Ten Hag 'changed' Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has backed Erik ten Hag and reckons the Dutchman has changed the way the club conducts itself.

Ten Hag served a touchline ban when his Red Devils clashed with Everton on Sunday (November 26). But, it needn't matter because his troops beat the Toffees 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Manchester United are the Premier League's in-form team, winning four of their last five games. They sit sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after 13 games played.

Ten Hag came under increasing pressure last month amid a poor run of results but it appears his side may have turned a corner. Ince insisted he's backing the former Ajax coach to succeed at Old Trafford and stressed for the club not to keep sacking coaches. He told talkSPORT:

"I do (back Ten Hag)... It was always a poisoned chalice for (David) Moyes). We've then gone from (Louis) Van Gaal to (Jose) Mourinho to (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer. We can't keep sacking managers."

Ten Hag has stamped down his authority during his time at Manchester United. He showed Cristiano Ronaldo the door last year after the Portuguese icon went public with his issues of being used in a bit-part role.

Ince highlighted how Ten Hag's strict discipline has changed the way the Red Devils are viewed. He alluded to the tension between former manager Mourinho and Paul Pogba from years ago:

"I think Ten Hag has changed the way the club conducts itself. We saw all the rubbish from Pogba and Mourinho that came out in the press. Everyone wants to talk about Man United, whether they win, lose, or draw they're on the back pages, front pages."

Ince also suggested Manchester United are still potential title contenders as they sit six points off league leaders Arsenal. He does acknowledge that Jadon Sancho's situation could have been handled better:

"The Sancho situation with Ten Hag could've been dealt with better. But as far as winning games on the pitch they're winning games. I think its an open race this year."

Ten Hag's Reds cruised to victory against Everton courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford (P), and Anthony Martial. They turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Galatasaray on Wednesday (November 29).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hails Kobbie Mainoo's performance vs Everton

Erik ten Hag was thrilled with Kobbie Mainoo's performance.

Alejandro Garnacho stole the spotlight at Goodison after scoring an incredible bicycle kick. But, Kobbie Mainoo was majorly impressive on his first Premier League start for Manchester United.

Mainoo, 18, started in a holding midfield position and was a constant presence throughout. He completed two of four long ball attempts, won three of five ground duels, and two of three aerial duals.

Ten Hag lauded the Red Devils academy graduate for his display at Goodison. He said (via SportsMole):

"I know he can progress a lot if he plays many of such games as today. I know young players will develop very quickly and we thought it was the moment to bring him in. We prepared him properly but he did a great job and now he has to build on this."

Mainoo may expect a prominent role in United's first team due to current injury issues. Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Christian Eriksen are all currently sidelined.