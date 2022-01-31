“They are stopping his career" - Paddy Kenny slams Manchester United for demanding 'ridiculous' loan fee for Jesse Lingard

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has slammed Manchester United for demanding a "ridiculous" loan fee for Jesse Lingard.

The out-of-favor midfielder is seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford again. But this time it could be on a permanent basis as he has failed to force his way into their XI.

He oversaw a successful loan spell with West Ham last season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League games. But that didn't translate into regular game time once he was back at Manchester United.

This season he has made only nine top-flight appearances, starting just twice, and his days at the club seem numbered.

Newcastle United are leading the race for Lingard's signature as they're hoping to negotiate a loan deal before the transfer window shuts. However, the Red Devils want £12 million survival bonus in any loan deal for him, which has become a stumbling block in their negotiations.

In a sly dig at United, his brother shared a picture of the England international in West Ham colors on Saturday with the caption:

"A year ago today we was ‘allowed’ out on day release.”

Kenny criticizes Manchester United for stalling his career

Kenny has slammed United for "behaving ridiculously" with Lingard and "stopping his career" with their demands.

Speaking to Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild, he said:

“Lingard wants to play football, he’s not even getting close to playing for Man United. They are stopping his career by asking for a ridiculous loan fee, no one is going to pay that.

“It’s out of order. They know Newcastle have money and they are taking the mickey out of them. Hopefully on deadline day, Man United will realise Newcastle is their only option and there can be a reduction in what they are asking for.

“Common sense has to prevail here. I can’t imagine Lingard is happy with all this. Manchester United are behaving ridiculously here and everyone knows it.”

The January transfer window shuts today, so the Magpies have to pull something off before the end of the day.

Lingard's contract with United expires in June.

