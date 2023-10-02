“It’s over” – Fans left worried as 2 players do not start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr against Istiklol 

Al-Nassr fans are have been left worried on X (formerly Twitter) with Otavio and Sadio Mane not starting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo against face Istiklol on October 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming for their second successive win in the AFC Champions League as they host Istiklol on Monday. Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 win against Persepolis in their first group-stage match, ensuring they sit at the summit of Group E with three points.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Alami. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Mohammed Qasem make up the defense. The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca, Seko Fofana, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the one forward to complete Luis Castro's starting XI.

Sadio Mane and Otavio have been rested completely, hence not making the bench. Fans have questioned this decision on X, with one fan posting:

"No Mane and otavio.its over"

Al-Nassr bolstered their squad this summer, signing Sadio Mane and Otavio from Bayern Munich and Porto respectively. The former has been in stellar form this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo named the one player who ranks alongside him and Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo named Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi as the greatest players he has ever seen.

The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi has been raging on for well over a decade. Both superstars have dominated global football for years and are worthy contenders for such a title.

In his infamous interview with BBC Sports Broadcaster Piers Morgan last November, Ronaldo was asked if Messi was the greatest player he had ever seen. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied (via SPORTbible):

"Probably, yes. Him and [Zinedine] Zidane probably, that I have played and fought with. Messi is an amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine, 16 years we share."

So I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone. No, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a phenomenal start to his 2023-24 season for Al-Nassr, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in nine appearances across all competitions.