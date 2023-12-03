"It's so over" "Lost his place" - Liverpool fans fear 24-year-old has fallen out of favor with Jurgen Klopp as he's benched against Fulham

Liverpool fans have expressed their worries on X (formerly Twitter) after Jurgen Klopp opted to start Joel Matip over Ibrahima Konate in the starting XI to face Fulham. The Reds host the Cottagers in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield later today (Sunday, December 3).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense. The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez start up front to complete the starting XI.

Fans have expressed their concerns over Konate failing to start in a Premier League fixture for the third game in a row. The Frenchman has made 12 appearances across all competitions this season but only started five league games due to injury issues and lapses in form.

One fan posted:

"Yh it's so over for konate"

Another fan wrote:

"Konate really lost his place"

A more level-headed fan said:

"Matip has been better than Konate all season without a doubt and Konate injury issues are becoming a problem. Need to start being more patient with him while Matip is still here."

A win for Liverpool would see them go past second-placed Manchester City in the standings. They are currently third in the table with 28 points from 13 games, five points behind leaders Arsenal and one point behind the Cityzens.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is one goal away from breaking 2 impressive milestones

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be itching to get on the scoresheet against Fulham later today. If he manages to do so, he will get to two huge milestones (as per Liverpool's official website).

Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world since joining the Reds from Roma in 2017. The Egyptian King has been a pillar of consistency, netting 199 goals and providing 85 assists in 324 appearances across all competitions.

A goal against Fulham would make Salah just the fifth player in the Reds' history to score 200 goals for the club. He will join the esteemed list of Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, and Billy Liddell. In addition, the 31-year-old would also reach 150 Premier League goals, having scored 147 for the Reds and two during his time at Chelsea.