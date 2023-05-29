“It’s not pancake day, it’s just my chest” – Footballer Gabby Howell jokes about her body in latest bikini snap

Footballer Gabby Howell stunned fans with a recently uploaded picture of her in a scantily clad bikini.

Howell has close to 300,000 Instagram followers and often sizzles fans with her posts. With the latest one, she jokingly captioned the image:

"No it’s not pancake day, it’s just my chest."

This is not the first time that Gabby Howell has stunned fans with her posts. In one instance, Howell went out for dinner in a leather dress. She captioned those images, writing:

"Cannot thank @coutureaesthetics _ even more than I already do. I went to her saying I wanted to dissolve my lips and do a more natural lip than before, and she’s done the job. never be scared to restart girls, it’s not painful or scary, get the look you want."

Howell currently plays for Sutton United as a central midfielder. She has a strong work ethic on the pitch and her popularity is even greater than her club, as Sutton has only 4k followers on Instagram.

Gabby Howell is often the subject of verbal attacks from fans on Instagram

While Gabby Howell entertains her fans with her Instagram posts, not everyone takes to them in a too keen manner. In fact, she is often the subject of inappropriate comments from fans.

Despite receiving negative remarks on occasions, Howell never deletes any comment. She was once quizzed about her decision to leave them on. Howell explained, telling (via The Sports Grail):

"I don’t like to delete the harsh remarks from my profiles. Young ladies believe they want to be influencers but fail to recognise the drawbacks. I enjoy educating others. You won’t be liked by everyone. When I see these comments, I tell myself that again."

The 23-year-old has been a lover of the game for a long time. She can be expected to ply her trade for English club Sutton United for the foreseeable future. Her social media keeps fans in touch with the holidays the player spends and her personal life as well.

