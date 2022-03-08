"It's paying off" - Gary Neville backs Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's 'big call' to sell key player

Gary Neville has appreciated Mikel Arteta's decision to offload striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Arsenal squad in the January transfer window.

The former player-turned-pundit believes Arteta has stamped his authority on the team by making this "big call" which is benefiting the club. Speaking on Sky Sports (via HITC), Gary Neville was quoted as saying:

"He made a big call with Aubameyang. Going over to Barcelona and sending him out of the club. It’s a battle managers, if they are going to establish themselves and gain control, they have to win. And the club have to back them.

"The manager has been backed by the Arsenal board. At this moment in time, it’s paying off. Quite a few games to go and we will see how it goes until the end of the season. But, at this moment in time, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are in a good place."

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was widely regarded as the talisman at the Emirates Stadium. However, his relationship with Mikel Arteta turned sour pretty quickly.

The former Manchester City assistant manager first dropped Aubameyang from the first-team on disciplinary grounds before selling him to Barcelona in January.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Graphic: Arsenal improvement since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Arsenal. Graphic: Arsenal improvement since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Arsenal. 📈 https://t.co/sUcRYN8kWx

Despite being one of their best players in the past few seasons, the departure of Aubameyang has not hindered Arsenal's progress this season. His sale has allowed the youngsters at the club to flourish and take center stage.

In their most recent win against Watford, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all scored three sumptuous goals. The Gunners are now a free-flowing side and are more confident in their attacking play.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's youngster revolution is showing them great results. The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 48 points from 25 matches.

They are a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and also have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found his goalscoring touch for Barcelona since leaving Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had an instant impact at Barcelona since his January move from Arsenal. The Gabonese forward has scored five goals in seven appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions.

Aubameyang scored his first hat-trick for Barcelona during their 4-1 win over Valencia back in February.

Barcelona have jumped up to third position in the La Liga standings due to their recent run of being unbeaten in the last 11 games. They currently have accumulated 48 points from 26 matches.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar