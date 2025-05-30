"It’s a perfect match" - Wesley Sneijder tells Arsenal and Manchester United target to join Real Madrid

Former player Wesley Sneijder has urged Viktor Gyokeres to join Real Madrid over Arsenal and Manchester United. He believes that the striker would help move Kylian Mbappe back to the left wing, where he plays his best game.

Speaking to Metro, Sneijder said Gyokeres should consider a move to Real Madrid, as it is the right time for him to make the jump. He added that the striker would do better at Bernabeu than Arsenal and Manchester United, saying:

"You have to pick a team which works for your playing style. At the moment, maybe Real [should consider signing him]. If it allows Kylian Mbappe to move back to the left then maybe it's a perfect match. The position of a striker, it is really important for the team."

He added:

"In the first month when you don't score, they start arguing, the press will be against you, the fans will be against you because they know you can score a lot of goals and that is what they expect from you. So it is a difficult one, deciding what is best for him. He is in position to make a transfer he has to make the right choice."

The striker, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, is open to making the switch from Sporting CP.

Jamie O'Hara urges Arsenal and Manchester United target to join Real Madrid

Jamie O'Hara also spoke about Viktor Gyokeres earlier this season and claimed that the striker would be ideal for Real Madrid. He believes that the forward players like Erling Haaland would suit the Blancos. He said (via KhelNow):

"Any club in the world would take Viktor Gyokeres right now. He might end up at Real Madrid – they really need a centre-forward at the moment. They've signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG and he's just not doing the business for them up front. They've fallen off a lot this season."

"I think Gyokeres plays like Erling Haaland. He's strong, physical, athletic and knows where the net is. He's got no fear in taking in defenders 1v1 – I like him a lot. He could go anywhere in Europe with the goals he's scoring at the moment," he added.

Arsenal and Manchester United are pushing to sign the Sporting CP star this summer as they look to bolster their attack. The forward scored 39 goals and assisted 7 times for the Portuguese star in the league.

