"It's the perfect moment to say goodbye" - Ex-Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria confirms he will retire from international football after Copa America

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria has confirmed that he will retire from the Argentina national team after the upcoming Copa America 2024.

The 35-year-old winger, who currently plays for Benfica, had announced his decision to retire from international football after Copa America 2024 in November 2023. However, recent reports suggested that Di Maria might feature for Argentina in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In an interview with TyCSports (via Albiceleste Talk on X), Di Maria clarified that his decision has not changed. He said:

"I don't see it possible to be in the Olympic Games, I think it's over. The Copa America will be the last. It's the perfect moment to say goodbye to this jersey."

Di Maria, who has represented clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus in his career, made his debut for Argentina in September 2008. Since then, he has earned 136 caps and has helped the team win the World Cup, Copa America, and Olympic gold.

The dynamic winger will be hoping to end his storied international career with another Copa America win. This season, he has been a vital player for Benfica, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

La Liga president believes there is a "more than 50%" chance of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Real Madrid have a strong chance of signing Kylian Mbappe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer. The PSG superstar will become a free agent on July 1, but has not decided where he will play next season yet.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for years now, with Los Blancos making multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure his services.

When asked about the possibility of Mbappe joining Real Madrid, Tebas said to Marca (via 90min):

"I think high. It's a personal opinion. 26-year-old player…PSG seems not [that he will stay]. It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of [Jude] Bellingham has made him already have a star, Vinicius [Junior] is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid... more than 50% [he will go]."

There have been rumors from France that the winger has already made his decision and will move to the Bernabeu in the summer. However, Mbappe's representatives have denied these reports (via 90min).