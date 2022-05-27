"It's a perfect scenario" - John O'Shea comments on the Manchester United captaincy situation after Erik ten Hag's arrival

Former Manchester United player John O’Shea has stated that the responsibility of appointing a captain would lie with new manager Erik ten Hag. The former defender added that he would have no issues with Harry Maguire continuing as the Red Devils’ captain next season.

Manchester United once again went trophyless in the 2021-22 campaign, marking their fifth consecutive year without silverware. They also finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League football for next season.

Captain of the team, Harry Maguire did not cover himself in glory over the course of the campaign, giving multiple poor performances. Red Devils fans, who have long been demanding that the Englishman be stripped of the armband, could finally get their wish granted next season.

O’Shea claimed Ten Hag would be the man responsible for picking Manchester United’s new captain, adding that he could do so after judging players’ personalties. Discussing the captaincy situation with the Manchester Evening News, O’Shea said:

“That's up to the new manager. It's a perfect scenario with the new manager coming in, he gets to see everyone, gets to talk to everybody, look at the personalities that he wants and he'll make the call. I'd have no issue with Harry continuing as captain.”

The former centre-back also asked everyone to stop targeting individuals, claiming that the 2021-22 campaign was a collective failure.

He added:

“It's been a difficult season for everyone, the club, we have to get away from targeting individuals, it never does well.

“The team as a whole, the club as a whole, stays together and that's the only way the club can improve.”

Maguire, who was appointed captain in January 2020, featured in 36 games for United in the 2021-22 campaign across competitions, recording two goals.

Harry Maguire must block media criticism to turn his fortunes around at Manchester United

In August 2019, Manchester United paid Leicester City a whopping £78.3million fee for their star defender. Over the last three seasons, Maguire has struggled to justify that astronomical price tag, regularly facing criticism for the slightest of mistakes.

Surprisingly, however, he has been quite dependable for Gareth Southgate’s England, leading the backline with ease.

The difference between Maguire’s performances in club and country’s colors gives us enough reason to think that his issues might be psychological. The incessant jabs by the media and United fans might have taken a big toll on his confidence.

The constant criticism could have played a part in keeping him from playing up to his potential.

Under Erik ten Hag, Maguire will have a fresh start. The Englishman could become a part of a new system, a new philosophy; one that might encourage him to play his best football.

However, to become a part of Ten Hag’s new-look United, Maguire must find a way to look beyond the media criticism. He must learn to play freely for Manchester United, just as he does in England’s colors.

