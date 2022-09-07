"It's not about performance, it's all about politics" - Ex-Arsenal star makes explosive claim on Gunners exit

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has lifted the lid on why he felt the need to leave the Emirates Stadium in the recently-concluded transfer window.

Leno joined Arsenal from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of €22 million in 2018. He then served as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Premier League giants for three years.

However, the Germany international fell out of favor following Aaron Ramsdale's €28 million move from AFC Bournemouth last year. He made just eight appearances across all competitions for the Gunners last season.

Frustrated with the lack of playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Leno decided to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer. He went on to join Fulham in a deal worth €9.3 million.

Leno has now accused Arsenal of accommodating behind-the-scenes politics at the club. In an explosive interview with German magazine SPORT BILD, he claimed that he knew he had to get out of the club after realizing what was going on. He said [via Fussball Transfers]:

"When I realized that it wasn't about performance or quality, I knew I had to go. During the pre-season, I saw that it's not about performance, it's all about politics. It was clear to me: I have to get out of here.”

Leno made 125 appearances across all competitions during his four-year stint with Arsenal. He also helped the club win two trophies, including the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal have brought in a replacement for Leno

The Gunners strengthened their goalkeeping department during the recently-closed window. They brought in Matt Turner from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution for a deal worth around €8.7 million.

Some believe Arsenal's decision to sign the United States international also has marketing motives. The 28-year-old has featured in each of their six matchday squads this season nevertheless.

Leno, on the other hand, has established himself as a regular starter for Fulham. He remained on the bench for the Cottagers' first two matches, but has since not missed a single minute of Premier League action.

The 30-year-old will be hopeful of earning a place in Germany's squad for the World Cup, which starts in November. He will also be determined to help Fulham retain their Premier League status this season.

Marco Silva's side have made a good start to the campaign, winning and drawing two of their six matches so far. They currently sit 10th in the league table with eight points to their name.

