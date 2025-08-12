"It's so personal" - Giovani Lo Celso responds when asked if Lionel Messi will play 2026 World Cup

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has admitted that he wants Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is leaving the decision to the Inter Miami superstar, but believes that the national team captain will be at the tournament.
Speaking to BolaVIP, Lo Celso said that Messi looks happy playing for Inter Miami and the Barcelona legend enjoys himself with the national team. He is hopeful the 38-year-old is in the squad next summer and said:
"He looks very happy, every time he goes to the national team he enjoys it, and at his club too, beyond this injury now. I hope he continues to be there, continues to contribute, because he gives a lot to the country through the national team."
"It's so personal... You have all the desire for him to be there, because you think of him more as a fan and not just as a teammate. But they are very personal decisions and he will define what he thinks is most convenient. One thing I'm sure of: everyone wants Leo to play in the World Cup and I want to believe that it's going to be like that."
Lionel Messi has been repeatedly quizzed about whether he will be at the FIFA World Cup next year. The Argentine has not revealed his decision and is waiting for the MLS season to end before taking a call.
Nicolas Otamendi backed Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi spoke to Radio La Red recently and claimed that Lionel Messi was taking his time before making a call on his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has backed the Inter Miami superstar to lead the national team next summer and said (via ESPN):
"Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision. But I don't see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup. Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history. Right now, he's living in the moment. He's enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo's focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels. He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo's desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It's in his DNA. Leo is different."
Argentina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup next summer. Lionel Messi is currently injured and has missed the last two matches for Inter Miami.