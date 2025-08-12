"It's so personal" - Giovani Lo Celso responds when asked if Lionel Messi will play 2026 World Cup

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has admitted that he wants Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is leaving the decision to the Inter Miami superstar, but believes that the national team captain will be at the tournament.

Speaking to BolaVIP, Lo Celso said that Messi looks happy playing for Inter Miami and the Barcelona legend enjoys himself with the national team. He is hopeful the 38-year-old is in the squad next summer and said:

"He looks very happy, every time he goes to the national team he enjoys it, and at his club too, beyond this injury now. I hope he continues to be there, continues to contribute, because he gives a lot to the country through the national team."

"It's so personal... You have all the desire for him to be there, because you think of him more as a fan and not just as a teammate. But they are very personal decisions and he will define what he thinks is most convenient. One thing I'm sure of: everyone wants Leo to play in the World Cup and I want to believe that it's going to be like that."

Lionel Messi has been repeatedly quizzed about whether he will be at the FIFA World Cup next year. The Argentine has not revealed his decision and is waiting for the MLS season to end before taking a call.

Nicolas Otamendi backed Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi spoke to Radio La Red recently and claimed that Lionel Messi was taking his time before making a call on his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has backed the Inter Miami superstar to lead the national team next summer and said (via ESPN):

"Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision. But I don't see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup. Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history. Right now, he's living in the moment. He's enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo's focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels. He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo's desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It's in his DNA. Leo is different."

Argentina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup next summer. Lionel Messi is currently injured and has missed the last two matches for Inter Miami.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More