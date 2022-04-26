“It’s a point in our favor” – Alberto Moreno highlights factor that could help Villarreal during Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at hostile Anfield

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno believes the familiarity some of Villarreal's players have with Anfield will aid them when the two teams meet at the famous stadium.

The Reds will host the Yellow Submarine on Wednesday (27 April) in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. Jurgen Klopp's side are favorites heading into the contest but Villarreal are more than capable of scripting another upset.

Moreno will not be available for Unai Emery's troops after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. However, the left-back will certainly be cheering his side on.

In an interview with Marca, Moreno was asked whether Anfield would be more hostile than the Allianz Arena. Villarreal played in the latter stadium in the quarterfinals, where they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich to progress into the last four.

The Spaniard responded (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Yes, for me personally yes. And I don't want any conflict or anything. But many of Villarreal's players have already played at Anfield and they know what it's like. It is a point in our favor."

Moreno went on to add:

"We already know what that is and that we must try not to listen to anything. Dedicate yourself to playing football and that's it."

It is worth noting that Villarreal do have several players who have contested matches against Liverpool at the Reds' home previously. Francis Coquelin, who has represented Arsenal, and ex-Tottenham Hotspur duo of Etienne Capoue and Serge Aurier have played at Anfield during their stints in the Premier League.

The Yellow Submarine also have former AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma and another former Tottenham star, Juan Foyth, in their ranks.

"You have to suffer" - Alberto Moreno on how Villarreal can get a result against Liverpool

Moreno, who played 141 times in all competitions for Liverpool between 2014 and 2019, believes Villarreal will have to suffer to defeat his former club. He said:

"If you want to win against these teams you have to suffer. You're not going to beat one of these teams to the face, it's impossible. You have to suffer and we know how to suffer."

The Spaniard went on to praise his side for their togetherness while also stating that they boast plenty of quality in their ranks:

"And Villarreal has a virtue, that we all know how to suffer together as a team, but then we also know how to play football because there are players in this squad of spectacular quality."

Liverpool will enter this contest on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Incidentally, their last defeat was at Anfield against Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Champions League back in March.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches. They will enter this game with plenty of confidence, having eliminated Juventus and Bayern in the last two rounds of the Champions League.

