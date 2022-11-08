"It's possible for him to return before the start of the tournament" - Manager provides positive injury update on Arsenal star ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu has claimed that Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu should be in contention to start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tomiyasu, 24, was forced off with a thigh injury during the Gunners' 1-0 win over FC Zurich on 3 November.

There were concerns that the injury may keep him sidelined for a lengthy amount of time and even jeopardize his place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Moriyasu has positive news with regards to Tomiyasu's availability for the tournament.

He told Kyodo News (via Daily Mail):

"I hear it's possible for him to return for the start of the tournament."

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Fiorentina in 2021 for £16 million and has impressed in the right-back role at the Emirates Stadium.

He has made 39 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, including 18 this season.

The Japanese full-back has helped Arsenal keep eight clean sheets this term and has chipped in with an assist.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ruled Tomiyasu out of the side's 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, 6 November, instead choosing Oleksandr Zinchenko at right-back.

The Spaniard said after the win over Zurich:

"He felt something and we didn't want to take any risks. With the amount of games that we're playing, it's part of it. It can happen in training, it can happen in games and unfortunately, it happened to Tomi today."

Japan are in Group E at the World Cup and will face Germany on 23 November, Costa Rica on 27 November and Spain on 1 December.

Tomiyasu has earned 29 international caps for Moriyasu's side, scoring one goal.

Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are chosen in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad

Martinelli (left) and Jesus (right) both make Brazil's squad

Jesus, 25, and Martinelli, 21, have both been selected by Tite in Brazil's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The attacking duo have been in superb form for Arteta's side this season and have been instrumental in their table-topping start to the campaign.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer for £45 million and has bagged five goals and seven assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Martinelli is in his third season at the Emirates Stadium and is enjoying his best campaign yet.

The winger has managed five goals and two assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Both will be on the plane to Qatar, and Selecao are among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup.

Jesus has earned 56 international caps for Brazil, scoring 19 goals, while Martinelli has earned three caps.

