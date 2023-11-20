“It’s possible in the very short term” - Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ‘convinced’ about Indian football, makes confident future prediction

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently spoke optimistically about the scope for the development of football in India.

Currently FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Wenger is on a visit to India to meet All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials. He also interacted with academy heads from all over the country during his visit, and will be launching the AIFF-FIFA talent academy in Bhubaneshwar on November 21.

Speaking ahead of India's World Cup qualifier against Qatar (via The Indian Express), Arsene Wenger sounded optimistic about the future of football in the country.

"I would say I was always fascinated by India. My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1. 4 billion, is not on the football world map."

The Frenchman offered insight about the qualities and resources that India have which could prove beneficial for their progress. He asserted his and his team's willingness to help the country during their journey.

"I believe you have huge assets and fantastic qualities that make me very optimistic about what you can do here. It is absolutely fantastic to have that opportunity.

"And with my team, we are really highly motivated to help this country develop in the game. I'm convinced that it's possible in the very short term."

The former Arsenal boss then emphasized how a well-organized program from grassroots level up to the national team is crucial for the future.

Wenger mentioned the need for techinical abilities to be ingrained in young players for a better chance of making it as a professional.

"What is for sure, is where we start with technique. Football is a technical sport. We have to equip the players from five to 15 with the best possible capacity to be technically at the top. And this is absolutely vital.

"So, this is where we have to start and that's where we want to help people to make young players technically perfect. The start of our programme is to identify the talent and then put the best talents together."

Wenger met with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and will be in India for a few days. It will be interesting to see what programs FIFA designs for the future of football in the country.

Indian Arsenal fan reveals admiration for Arsene Wenger

Premier League official Indian account recently shared a heartwarming story of a die-hard Arsenal fan from Kerala named Sandeep.

The passionate supporter shared the origins of his love for the club and recalled how he became a Gooner.

Excerpts from his interview read:

"I really became a fan of Arsenal after witnessing their free-flowing performances under our iconic manager, Arsene Wenger, and I particularly admired Robert Pires.

"One of the best memories I have is Arsene Wenger holding a 'Comical Wenger' T-shirt with his famous quote, 'I think we can go a whole season unbeaten', during the celebration of our invincible season."

Wenger is currently in India as a FIFA ambassador for the development of football in the country.