"It's a privilege as a coach to train this kind of players" - Inter Miami coach heaps praise on Lionel Messi's teammate after Houston Dynamo win

Inter Maimi coach Javier Mascherano has heaped praise on Luis Suarez after he helped the team to victory in the MLS in Lionel Messi's absence. The Herons defeated Houston Dynamo 4-1 on Sunday, March 2, recording their first league win of the campaign.

Ad

Messi was rested for the clash and did not make the match-day squad. In his absence, Suarez stepped up with a Man-of-the-Match-worthy performance. The Uruguayan forward bagged two assists and a goal in the victory over Orange Crush El Naranja.

He provided the assist for Telasco Segovia's 6th-minute opener. He set up the Venezuela midfielder again in the second minute of first-half additional time as Inter Miami raced to a 3-0 lead at halftime after Tadeo Allende's 37th-minute strike. Suarez then sealed the win by getting on the scoresheet off a Sergio Busquet assist in the 79th minute.

Ad

Trending

Speaking after the win, Mascherano lauded the 38-year-old's performance. He hailed him as one of the best strikers in football in the past decade.

"We are possibly talking about one of the best five center forwards in the world in the last 10 years.

"He has played with great teams and everywhere he has had a great deal of influence, not just in Barcelona and Liverpool. Obviously for me, it's a privilege as a coach to train this kind of players," Mascerano said (via MLS Soccer).

Ad

Luiz Suarez joined Inter Miami from Gremio in 2023, a few months after the club acquired the services of Lionel Messi. Together, the duo have led the side's attack, combining for 14 goals in 27 matches.

They will look to guide the Herons to another title this season after last season's Supporters' Shield triumph.

Will Lionel Messi be in action for Inter Miami's next game?

Lionel Messi was rested for Inter Miami's MLS clash with Houston Dynamo on Sunday ahead of the club's busy schedule in March. The 37-year-old had featured in all of the side's matches this season before the Houston Dynamo clash.

Ad

Messi scored the Herons' only goal in their season opener against Sporting Kansas in the CONCACAF Champions Cup First Round first leg (February 20). He then provided two assists during their 2-2 MLS opening match against New York City FC (February 23). In the second leg against Sporting Kansas (February 26), the Argentine superstar scored again as Inter Miami won 3-1.

After playing three matches in six days, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was given a day off. Lionel Messi is now expected to be back in action when Inter Miami hosts Jamaican side Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback