“It’s probably a good suit for him” – Alan Hutton backs 23-year-old midfielder to leave club amid interest from Arsenal

Alan Hutton has backed Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to move on this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Luiz, a Brazilian international with nine caps to his name, is contracted at Villa Park until the summer of 2023. Hutton, who was formerly on the books of the Midlands club, has claimed that the midfielder could be on the move this summer.

As per reports from Football Insider, Mikel Arteta wants to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates, having made a futile effort to snap him up in January.

It is evident that the Gunners are in dire need of additions in the middle of the park. Their lack of squad depth has been exposed in recent weeks. Steven Gerrard could be open to selling the midfield dynamo as he looks to revamp his squad.

Alan Hutton has suggested that Douglas Luiz is destined to leave Villa Park this summer, with Arsenal being his most likely destination. Hutton told Football Insider:

“I think everything points to him possibly leaving. There were obviously clubs in January that were looking at him. It didn’t quite happen. Now, this Arsenal one has come up."

Hutton went on to claim that the Aston Villa midfield dynamo seems to be a 'good suit for' the North London club. The 37-year-old added:

“They do obviously need reinforcements in that defensive midfield area so it’s probably a good suit for him. Maybe it’s time to freshen things up. It seems like that’s something that will happen in the summer.”

Can Douglas Luiz be the answer to Arsenal's midfield problems?

The Gunners have a solid starting XI but don't have enough strength in depth across their squad. The midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been brilliant for the Gunners this season.

However, now that Partey is out with an injury, Mikel Arteta's side seems to have fallen apart. Albert Sambi Lokonga is clearly not experienced enough to fill in while Mohamed Elneny is simply not good enough.

Arsenal's lack of squad depth could potentially result in the Gunners missing out on a Champions League spot yet again. Arteta must ensure that he adds more quality to his squad this summer and Douglas Luiz certainly seems to be a good option.

