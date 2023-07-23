“It’s probably nothing for him” - USMNT captain Christian Pulisic wowed by Lionel Messi’s incredible Inter Miami debut

United States international Christian Pulisic has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after the Argentinian icon grabbed a stoppage-time winner on his Inter Miami debut.

Lionel Messi replaced Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21) to make his debut for the club. Despite only being on the pitch for 36 minutes, the superstar made a significant impact for his side.

Messi, 36, announced his arrival in Florida in stunning fashion as he found the back of the net with a stunning free-kick in the 94th minute. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's goal proved to be the difference as Gerardo Martino's side registered a 2-1 victory.

Pulisic was among those who were awestruck by Messi's performance on his Inter Miami bow. The USMNT captain said that it's hard to be amazed by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner anymore, having been wowed by him for well over a decade.

"Of course, it happened that way," Pulisic told Bleacher Report. "You know, it almost doesn't surprise you anymore. I mean, what we've seen from him (Lionel Messi) in the past decade, even more, what he's accomplished, what he continues to do. The World Cup, finally. And now him coming in like that and seeing all the stars watching him play and him coming in and scoring like that."

Pulisic went on to express his delight at being able to see Messi ply his trade in the United States.

"It really just doesn't surprise me anymore," Pulisic added. "He's so used to the big moments. And, for him, that's probably nothing. It's still special nonetheless. Just watching him, just creating imaging on the field, always. So, it's pretty cool to have him here in this country as well. I know a lot of people are excited about that."

Pulisic's only game against Messi came in USMNT's 4-0 defeat against Argentina in the 2016 Copa America semi-finals.

How did Lionel Messi fare on his Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi dazzled for Inter Miami on his debut against Cruz Azul, earning a 7.5 rating on FotMob. He registered three shots in the game of which one ended in the back of the net, one hit the target and one was blocked. The superstar had 35 touches of the ball but was dispossessed only twice.

The former Barcelona superstar completed 24 passes with 92% accuracy. He also played five passes into the final third of the pitch and created one chance. La Pulga made two long balls with 100% accuracy as well.

Lionel Messi won one of the five ground duels he attempted and also recovered the ball twice. The former Paris Saint-Germain talisman won one free kick for his side but also gave away one. He could now be in line to make his full debut for the MLS outfit in their second Leagues Cup game against Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25).