“It’s probably something that he thinks that he would fancy a bash at” – Pundit believes 20-year-old Premier League star could be tempted to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has claimed that highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo would be tempted to join Liverpool.

The Ecuadorian has become one of the most coveted players in Europe following his emergence at the Amex Stadium. According to reports from The Mirror, Brighton are looking to tie Caicedo down with a new deal amid interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Alan Hutton has claimed that Caicedo would be a perfect fit at Anfield as he has made a name for himself for Brighton, who play a possession-based game.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has also claimed that the Reds are in dire need of reinforcements in the middle of the park. Hutton told Football Insider:

“I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, you see the style that Brighton play I think that would suit a player coming to Liverpool. They like to play with the ball and Liverpool, at this moment in time, need midfield reinforcements."

"It’s there for everybody to see. It’s no sleight on the players that are there, it’s just that they need help in the midfield."

bet365 @bet365



Alexis Mac Allister was signed for £7.2m from Argentinos Juniors.



Pascal Groß joined from FC Ingolstadt for £2.7m.



Leandro Trossard was a £14m purchase from KRC Genk.



Player recruitment of the highest standard.



#BHAFC Moisés Caicedo cost £4.5m from Independiente.Alexis Mac Allister was signed for £7.2m from Argentinos Juniors.Pascal Groß joined from FC Ingolstadt for £2.7m.Leandro Trossard was a £14m purchase from KRC Genk.Player recruitment of the highest standard. Moisés Caicedo cost £4.5m from Independiente.Alexis Mac Allister was signed for £7.2m from Argentinos Juniors.Pascal Groß joined from FC Ingolstadt for £2.7m.Leandro Trossard was a £14m purchase from KRC Genk.📝 Player recruitment of the highest standard.#BHAFC https://t.co/Ske0AQWW5q

Hutton has insisted that Caicedo would certainly be tempted by the idea of moving to Anfield to play under Jurgen Klopp. The former Scottish international has also backed the Merseyside club to bounce back following a dismal start to the season. He added:

“You can understand Brighton wanting to offer him a new contract. Still, that lure will be there to play for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. They’re still going to challenge, yes they’re going through a sticky period at this moment in time but you don’t become a bad team overnight."

"They’re full of quality players, international players. So it’s probably something that he thinks that he would fancy a bash at."

Liverpool desperately need additions in midfield

It has become pretty evident that the Merseysiders are in need of further quality in midfield as they have struggled in that particular area this season. To add to that, the Reds have been hit by an injury crisis mostly in midfield.

The Reds signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day but it is likely that the transfer was only a short-term solution.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Ecuadorian outlet @Teradeportes stated that Liverpool made a second offer for Moisés Caicedo in the final hour of the transfer window. Also they state Brighton said Liverpool will have to wait until after the World Cup but Liverpool will have priority in the transfer. Ecuadorian outlet @Teradeportes stated that Liverpool made a second offer for Moisés Caicedo in the final hour of the transfer window. Also they state Brighton said Liverpool will have to wait until after the World Cup but Liverpool will have priority in the transfer. https://t.co/8IN4zJhatO

According to The Liverpool Echo, Jude Bellingham remains a priority target for the Reds as Borussia Dortmund were adamant about keeping the midfielder in the recently-concluded window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar