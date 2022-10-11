“It’s not a problem with the quality, it’s just the mindset” – Danny Murphy pinpoints why Liverpool have endured tough start to season 

Reflecting on Liverpool's difficult start to the new season, former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has explained that Jurgen Klopp's men are dealing with missing out on the Champions League and Premier League last season.

Liverpool have been a shadow of themselves this season despite fielding the same squad that competed on all fronts last term with the exception of Sadio Mane.

Danny Murphy has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's men's problems have nothing to do with quality but their mindset. He told talkSPORT:

“The title has gone, that’s how bad their start has been, but I don’t think you go from being nearly quadruple winners to a bad squad overnight. It’s not a problem with the quality, it’s just the mindset."

"When you start badly in a season and you’re not quite at it, whether it be complacency, whether it be a hangover from missing out on the Premier League and in the Champions League final last year. Whatever it is, it’s very hard to change the momentum of playing badly and losing some games and losing lots of goals."

The Englishman added:

“The magnifying glass of being at a club like Liverpool is huge, it comes from everywhere, everyone focusing on your performance, whether it be Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah or Vigil van Dijk and the pressure builds."

The former Reds midfielder went on to back Klopp's side to bounce back and achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League. He said:

“They’ve set ridiculously high standards, I’ve got no doubt that they’ll bounce back and have a good run, I’ve got no doubt of that because of the quality they’ve got. Will it be good enough to get a Champions League spot? I still think yes, but they’re going to have to start soon because, at the moment, they’re too easy to play against."

How Liverpool have fared so far this season

The Reds lost to Arsenal 3-2 at the weekend.

For the first time over the last few years, Liverpool find themselves languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table with 10 points from eight games. The Merseysiders have won just two matches in the English top flight so far while drawing four and losing two.

In the Champions League, the Reds occupy the second position in Group A with six points from three games. They have won twice and lost one of their three games in the competition this term.

Poll : 0 votes