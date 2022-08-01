“It’s not professional and not respectful towards the club” – Frank Leboeuf slams Cristiano Ronaldo for deciding to leave Manchester United pre-season game at half-time

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Old Trafford at half-time during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The Portuguese was playing for the first time this summer and was taken off at half-time.

Amad Diallo replaced Ronaldo at the break and scored three minutes after coming on. However, the goal could not help Manchester United get the win as Rayo equalized later in the half, and the game ended 1-1.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf was not happy with the Portuguese star's behavior and questioned his professionalism. He wants the forward to show respect to the club and said:

"It's not professional and with all due respect and the fact that I appreciate the player and what he's achieved in his career, it's not professional and not respectful towards the club. You have to stay, you have to show respect to the other players and the fans who came because you still belong to the club, you signed for it, you have to play for them. They want to keep you, so the only thing you have to do is to stay, sit on the bench and wait till the end of the game."

Manchester United told to use Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal

Manchester United have been urged by Paul Robinson to use Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal to land Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk

The former Premier League goalkeeper believes the deal would be ideal for both clubs and told Football Insider:

"They need to maximize a deal. They have to get the right deal for the club, whatever that may be. If they would like Griezmann, if that is the way the manager wants to play, it could work. That could be a way of moving Ronaldo on without incurring a huge financial loss. Griezmann is a top player. To lose Ronaldo and bring in Griezmann… I think they need an out-and-out number nine. I wouldn't go into the season without one. It is a position that needs to be addressed. You cannot rely on [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial."

Atletico Madrid have insisted that they are not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

