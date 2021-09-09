"It's a project we believe in" - Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's high-spending transfer business

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended the club's spending spree in this summer's transfer window, stating it is a project the club trusts.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's home game against Norwich City, Mikel Arteta stated that the entire club trusts the direction the club is heading in.

Arteta believes spending big this summer was the best option for Arsenal moving forward. He said:

"I think we have tried to explain the project and the decisions that I have made over the last few months and in the transfer window.

"I tried to explain it. We have all participated trying to create and build this project, obviously led by the owners and all the hierarchy at the football club.

"So it's a project that we believed in, that we have to assemble because it was the option that we believe is best for the future of the football club and we all take responsibility."

Mikel Arteta has also accepted the fact that modern football needs medium to long-term sustainability with immediate results, something Arsenal need to embrace as soon as possible. Arteta added:

"Now we have to make it work. The complexity in football is that you want to build a medium to long-term project with immediate results and we have to embrace that."

Arsenal have been the highest spenders in this summer's transfer window, having spent around £140 million on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

🗣"We have tried to explain the project."



Mikel Arteta talks for the first time since deadline day after Arsenal finished the window as the Premier League's highest spenders. pic.twitter.com/iNfDYz8omR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 9, 2021

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to one of their worst starts to a Premier League campaign

Despite spending big in the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta has failed to get the best out of his new players as Arsenal sit rock bottom of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have lost all of their opening three fixtures, having so far failed to score a goal for themselves in the league.

Mikel Arteta's men started off the season by losing 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford, before being convincingly defeated at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal have two relatively easy matches coming up against Norwich City and Burnley before taking on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London Derby, which could seal Arteta's fate at Arsenal.

Here's every word Mikel Arteta just said on:



🤔 His preferred centre back partnership



🇯🇵 What Tomiyasu will add to the squad



✈️ Thoughts on Nelson and Bellerin's loan moves



🔴 'Doors open' for Wilshere to train



And much more 👇https://t.co/VOKkQzukAH — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 9, 2021

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Arjun Panchadar