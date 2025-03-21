“It’s not a question of the plan” - Roberto Martinez identifies reason behind ‘worst performance in last 2 years’ by Portugal that led to Denmark loss

Roberto Martinez has shared his thoughts on Portugal's UEFA Nations League defeat against Denmark on Thursday. He labeled it their worst exhibition in the last two years.

Denmark hosted A Selecao at Parken in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash on Thursday. They put in an impressive performance and won 1-0 courtesy of a 78th-minute goal from Rasmus Hojlund. They had plenty of chances, including a penalty, but failed to convert them.

After the game, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez assessed his side's performance, saying (via O Jogo):

"I agree. It was our worst performance in the last two years. It's not the question of the plan. During the game we didn't do what we had to do to play with the environment and the aggressiveness that Denmark has. We needed games like this. There was a five-month stop and we didn't enter with the intensity we needed.

"Denmark's pressure was very effective. It would be very easy to play long ball and not try to improve as a team. We suffered in some moments and Diogo Costa gave us an opportunity to go to the second leg with confidence."

Denmark had 44% possession but registered 23 attempts on goal with nine being on target. Portugal, meanwhile, could also make nine attempts with two being on target.

Portugal's hero Diogo Costa opens up on defeat against Denmark

While they lost 1-0, it could have been much worse for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League quarter-finals first leg against Denmark. However, Diogo Costa stood tall and kept his side in the game. He made seven saves and also saved Christian Eriksen's penalty in the 24th minute.

After the game, Costa shared his thoughts on his contributions, saying (via O Jogo):

"There will be games in which it will be the other way around, they are the ones who will help me. Fortunately, I was able to help the team, but we still lost the game. The collective is always the most important and I am always more focused on bringing victory to this team, just like all of us."

Thursday's defeat was Portugal's first against Denmark in their last four games. They will, hence, hope that their head-to-head record and home advantage will help them overturn the deficit in the second leg. The second leg is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

